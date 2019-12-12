Kindergarteners, residents help decorate Grand Blanc Township Fire Department's Christmas tree

(12/12/2019) - The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department's Christmas tree is showing a real life lesson in giving.

The fire department posted a picture on on Facebook showing the tree looking mostly bare except for some lights, a single ball ornament and a helmet as a topper.

The Christmas tree was looking a little bare because in the midst of the recent move to the Saginaw Street station, the decorations came up missing.

Without even asking, people started showing up with ornaments and ribbons. A local kindergarten class even made a red and green paper chain.

The Facebook post reads in part: "We cannot say thank you enough -- now our tree looks AWESOME."