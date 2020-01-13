Kitchen fire appears to be the cause of fire at Sunridge apartments in Flint Township

(01/13/2020)- A Flint Township family is forced out of their home after a fire started inside their townhouse apartment.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Sunridge apartment complex in Flint Township.

When crews got there, they say one apartment was on fire.

Firefighters were able to knock it down fairly quickly , with minor heat and smoke damage to surrounding units.

No one was hurt.

The Chief said the relatively mild weather made things easier for his crews

"We're used to much more extreme circumstances than this. This really isn't too bad. when it gets colder you know we worry about our hoses freezing up, pumps freezing up, our guys freezing up. But the weather actually has not been a factor in this situation, "Flint Township Chief, Thomas Stadler said.

The Chief said the one apartment unit is a total loss.

The fire appears to have started by accident , while someone was cooking.