Know your rights: Michigan workers have new website for coronavirus info

(3/26/2020) - Employees around Michigan have a lot of questions about their rights and responsibilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched a website to help answer questions about the legal rights of employees and employers under the stay home order issued Monday.

Willful violations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home order can result in a misdemeanor charge, which carries a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

The website provides information about which employees are considered essential under the order and allowed to work outside the home, information about employee rights, employer responsibilities and advice for law enforcement.

Only critical infrastructure employees working for businesses deemed essential to sustain or protect life are allowed to work outside their homes while the stay home act remains in effect.

Employers cannot compel any other workers to leave their homes.

“The executive order and other state laws provide certain protections for employees during this rapidly changing landscape, and it is important that every resident understands their rights," Nessel said.

Employees also may have rights to certain protections against coronavirus in the workplace through the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Nessel pointed out that the law requires employers to provide “a place of employment that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.”

Click here to learn about filing a complaint with MIOSHA.