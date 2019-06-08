Kroger brand frozen berries recalled over Hepatitis A concerns

(06/08/19) - Kroger has pulled frozen berries under the "Private Selection" brand from its store shelves.

The frozen triple berry medley and frozen blackberries could be contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to the FDA.

The berry medley products have a best by date of July 7 and June 19, 2020. The frozen blackberries have a best by date of June 19 and July 2, 2020

The FDA says it tested a sample of the berries and found them to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

You should throw the products away.

No illnesses have been reported.

