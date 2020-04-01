Kroger adds $2 an hour 'hero bonus' for employees

(4/1/2020) - Kroger has announced a "hero bonus" for all of its frontline employees.

The grocer says it will add $2 an hour to associates' standard pay rate for hours worked from March 29 through April 18. All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will get the bonus.

"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen.

Kroger has hired 30,600 employees over the past two weeks to help stock stores amid soaring demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them came from restaurant, hotel and food service distributor jobs.

The "hero bonus" is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago. Full-time employees got $300 while part-time employees got $150.