Kroger bringing CBD products to 92 stores in Michigan

(6/10/2019) - Kroger is entering the CBD market, by bringing a selection of oils, balms, lotions and creams to 92 stores in Michigan soon.

WXYZ is reporting the grocery retailer hasn't announced a timeline for when the products will arrive on shelves.

CBD, which has a full name of cannabidiol, is derived from cannabis plants with trace amounts or no THC, which gives marijuana users the high feeling.

CBD products have been gaining popularity by bringing relief to people who suffer from chronic pain and anxiety.

“CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations,” Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst told WXYZ by e-mail.

In Mid-Michigan, Family Video is the only retail chain advertising sales of CBD products.