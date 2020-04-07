Kroger closing early Sunday, adjusting pharmacy hours

(4/7/2020) - All Kroger stores in Michigan will be closing early on Easter Sunday this weekend to give employees a break during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores and gas stations are opening at their regular time of 7 a.m., but they will be closing five hours early at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Other areas inside the store will have reduced hours Sunday only:

-- Pharmacy 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-- Meat and seafood counters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-- Floral department from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-- In-store Starbucks from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-- Scheduled pickup orders will not be available after 3 p.m.

Kroger is reducing hours on Sunday to give employees a break and time to spend with their families.

“Our associates continue to work hard each day, keeping shelves stocked and stores clean and sanitized,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for Kroger in Michigan. “An adjustment in hours will provide our associates more time to rest and be with their families.”

After Sunday, stores will return to their 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. hours of business seven days per week. The first hour from 7 to 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays still will be designated for senior citizens, pregnant women and first responders.

Kroger is reducing hours of operation for in-store pharmacies beginning Wednesday. Pharmacy locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Customers are urged to use Kroger's prescription delivery service or consolidate grocery shopping trips with pharmacy visits.