Kroger employees ratify contract with 'significant' pay raises

(9/17/2019) - Employees at Kroger stores in Michigan ratified a new contract that offers "significant" pay raises as part of the grocer's "Restock Kroger" initiative.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 876 approved the contract on Monday. It includes a portion of $500 million Kroger plans to invest in pay raises, training and employee development nationwide.

The contract also combines grocery and meat department employees at Kroger into a single bargaining unit.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that benefits our associates," said Kroger Michigan Division President Ken DeLuca. "This new contract provides significant wage increases, maintains affordable Kroger-sponsored health care and continues investments in our associates' pension fund for their retirement."

UFCW union leaders are excited about the positive changes the contract will bring its members.

"We negotiated a contract that creates more opportunity for our members to have a better life," said UFCW Local 876 President Dan Pederson. "By sticking together, we reached an agreement that increases pay; protects affordable, quality health care; and secures retirement benefits for the future."