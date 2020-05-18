Kroger gives $130 million worth of 'Thank You Pay' to employees

(5/18/2020) - Kroger employees will be receiving another pay incentive for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery giant announced a round of "Thank You Pay" bonuses for all store, distribution center, call center and manufacturing employees. The bonuses will total $400 for full-time employees and $200 for part-time.

The bonuses are in addition to "Appreciation Pay" bonuses passed out in March and a $2 per hour "Hero Bonus" pay raise for all employees from March 29 to May 23.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

Kroger says it has invested $700 million over the past two months in boosting employees' pay and safeguarding workers from coronavirus. The company's paid emergency leave for employees directly affected by the illness.