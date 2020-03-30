Kroger hiring 2,000 workers in Michigan to help during coronavirus pandemic

(3/30/2020) - Kroger stores in Michigan are looking for 2,000 new workers to help keep their shelves stocked amid soaring demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery retailer is rolling out an expedited hiring process over the next few weeks and partnering with other businesses affected by coronavirus shutdowns to boost employment in its stores.

“Kroger remains committed to the well-being of our associates and our customers,” said Rachel Hurst, Kroger's corporate affairs manager. “We are reaching out to all Michiganders who can help us continue to provide fresh food and supplies to our communities.”

APPLY HERE: Click here for Kroger's hiring and recruiting website

The company's sped up hiring process means employees can be on the job an average of 72 hours after they apply. Kroger has human resources employees working seven days per week to find workers.

“During this time of uncertainty, Kroger is committed to remaining a constant,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. "We have a responsibility to our associates, customers and communities, and we will continue to be here…for any need.”

Kroger also is reaching out to other local businesses from industries affected by coronavirus, allowing them to farm out workers to Kroger temporarily until they can return to their regular jobs.