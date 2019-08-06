Kroger hiring 500 statewide during weekend job fair

(8/6/2019) - Kroger is hoping to hire 500 people in Michigan during a two-day job fair this weekend.

All Michigan stores will be hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The grocery store chain has 500 open positions now.

Another 300 jobs will be available when new stores open in Macomb County later this year.

Applicants should apply online before visiting a Kroger store for a job interview. No appointments are necessary for job interviews, but applicants must fill out an application online before coming.

“We are seeking friendly, hard-working associates for a variety of positions, with many jobs available on our Pickup teams,” said Stephanie Spangler-Opdyke, human resources manager for Kroger in Michigan.

Kroger offers career paths from hourly positions and opportunities for promotions to management jobs. The company currently has 18,000 employees at 120 stores in Michigan, along with the Michigan Dairy.