Kroger increasing store hours beginning Sunday

(5/22/2020) - Kroger stores in Mid-Michigan will be open longer beginning Sunday.

All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days per week for the foreseeable future. Reduced hours provide more time for Kroger employees to clean and stock the stores overnight.

Only senior citizens, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions and first responders will be allowed during the first two hours of shopping from 6 to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

They are considered the most vulnerable to contracting coronavirus.

In-store pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays at more locations. Weekend pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Kroger gas stations will mirror grocery store hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

“We believe that making this adjustment to our service hours will allow us to better serve our customers and communities moving forward,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan.