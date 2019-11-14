Kroger looking to fill 500 positions Sunday and Monday

(11/14/2019) - Kroger stores across Michigan are hosting a hiring fair on Sunday and Monday to fill 500 open positions before the holidays.

Open interviews will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at all Kroger locations in Michigan. The 500 jobs are available at every store in a variety of departments.

All applicants must apply online at Kroger's hiring website before coming for an interview. No appointments are necessary for interviews after an application has been filed.

“We are seeking friendly, hard-working associates for a variety of positions to help serve our amazing customers during the holiday season and beyond,” said Stephanie Spangler-Opdyke, human resources manager for The Kroger Co. of Michigan.

She said positions offered Sunday and Monday offer career paths and opportunities for advancement.

Kroger currently employs 18,000 people in Michigan at 120 stores and its dairy facility.