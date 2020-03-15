Kroger modifies service hours

(03/15/20) - Kroger is changing store hours to better accommodate customers and associates at all Michigan locations beginning Sunday, March 15.

All locations will temporarily shift their hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The hours were previously 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

This is in effect until further notice.

A press release from Kroger said, in part, "Our supply chain teams continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible. This change in service hours will allow our store teams to focus on stocking our stores with the fresh, affordable food and essentials along with cleaning and sanitizing supplies our customers are seeking for their homes and families."