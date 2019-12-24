Kroger offering $5 pre-made grocery baskets for shoppers to donate

(12/24/2019) - Kroger is making it easy for shoppers to give back this holiday season and it only costs $5.

Kroger is offering pre-made grocery baskets that shoppers can add to their grocery bill while checking out.

The baskets will be donated to local food banks as part of Kroger's initiative to help feed families that struggle with putting food on their tables around this time of year.

During the holiday season families are paying for larger bills and bringing in less money for food.

The baskets are full of non-perishable foods like canned vegetables, beans, chicken, peanut butter, and healthy grains.

Shoppers can also donate to the campaign at the register while checking out.

This initiative will run until February 1.