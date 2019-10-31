Kroger stores accepting Visa credit cards again

(10/31/2019) - Kroger has reversed its ban on Visa credit cards.

Company officials say they will now take Visa for payment at all locations.

The supermarket giant banned the credit cards back in April, citing high fees charged to retailers. Kroger said those fees inflate food prices, which affect customers.

"Grocery is a competitive business and our ability to keep prices low for our customers depends on controlling costs," said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith's Food & Drug Stores, which are owned by Kroger.

Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and CFO, said in March customers often aren't aware of what credit card companies charge retailers.

Visa was charging fees higher than other credit card companies at Kroger-owned supermarkets, he said.