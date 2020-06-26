Krystal Jo's Diner bike giveaway happening on Fridays through July 10

(6/26/2020) - For the eighth year in a row, a simple bike giveaway is going to put a smile on hundreds of kids faces this summer.

Krystal Jo's Diner owner Tony Tucker is doing his annual bike giveaway every Friday until July 10. He's hoping to give away 800 bikes from Flint Northwestern.

The bikes are dropped off to Tucker from all around Mid-Michigan.

But this year's celebration has a cloud over it. It will be Tucker's last year as head of the operation.

"It is the most heart-warming thing I've ever experienced in my life," he said. "I have been through this for so long and every kid that comes in here. It's special. Kids are amazing because they'll walk in and they know what they're looking for. They'll run into a sea of bicycles and say that's the one. They're not always the nicest or whatever, but they know it when they'll see it."

Tucker hopes the bike giveaway will continue next year so kids can keep having that great big smile on their face.