Kyle Kuzma returns to Flint to help Flint's young athletes

(07/25/19) - An NBA basketball pro returns to his hometown in Flint today.

Kyle Kuzma is setting kids up for success on the court and in the classroom!

"When I was a kid, I didn't really have a backpack to go to school sometimes. Sometimes, I had to use the same backpack for three or four years. That's the least I can do for those kids to have school supplies and make school a priority. I think that's important," Kuzma said.

Kuzma partnered with UnitedHealthcare who supplied a $20,000 grant to his Dreambuilders program. The donation includes about 300 new backpacks with school supplies, hygiene products, and even a sneaker cleaner.

"It was really cool. I got this new backpack, and I got shoe cleaner. It was really cool to get something new and learn something new and everything," 8-year-old, Kaeden Pake said.

This was Kuzma's second camp back at Powers Catholic High School. This year, there was also the addition of a brand new station: nutrition.

"Kids don't necessarily know what to eat. You kind of just eat whatever. For me, health is super important. How you eat, diet. It just goes hand in hand with your everyday life," Kuzma said.

Kuzma brought his full-time personal chef to show kids how to build a healthy parfait using Greek, low-fat yogurt, crunchy and sweet granola, and his favorite fruits: blueberries and strawberries.

"It's hands-on. The more the kids are involved in the process of the food, the more they're going to want eat healthy and make those healthy choices when the adult is not around," Chef Lovely said.

Kyle Kuzma two-day basketball camp will conclude tomorrow.