LIST: Meals offered to help families feed children during the COVID-19 school shutdown

(03/13/20) - Thursday evening, in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the country and in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered "the closure of all K-12 school buildings to students starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5."

Under her unprecedented state of emergency declaration, school buildings are not scheduled to reopen until Monday, April 6.

Navigating all of the changes this brings to childcare plans, work schedules, and finances will be daunting for families throughout the state. Many households rely on meals provided by school districts to feed their children throughout the day, so bridging that gap may also be difficult. Several districts, organizations, and businesses are already hard at work doing what they can to help provide meals during the coronavirus shutdown. Here is a fluid list of the ones we know about:

Swartz Creek Community Schools: "We are prepared to deploy our school buses with grab-and-go lunches and breakfast meals to deliver to sites all over the district. More details on this will be forthcoming, but our plan is to deliver meals on buses to sites all over the community and also to have a “drive-through” concept at both our middle school and high school building. Meals and instructional packets will be delivered starting on Wednesday next week."

Montrose Community Schools: Lunch will be provided to anyone under 18 years of age during the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27. Lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the following locations: Briar Ridge Golf Course, Brentwood Farms, Marshalls Crossing, Riverside Trailer Park, & the Hall of Fame Entrance at Montrose Community Schools.

Revive Sips & Sweets: Starting Monday, March 16, the Holly business will provide free sack lunches for those without. No explanation is needed for kids 18 and under. The coffee shop and bakery is located at 1006 N. Saginaw Street. You can follow updates on Facebook here.

Jersey Mike's Subs in Fenton: The locally-owned deli is offering a special "Student Meal Deal" for $2.99. The effort is aimed at students in 1st-12th grade who are out of school because of the health crisis. The meal includes a regular sub, chips, and a drink. Customers in middle school and/or high school will be asked to show a student ID. Elementary aged children will not need to present any identification. The sub shop is located at 3409 Owen Road, Suite 100. Look for updates on Facebook here.

Catholic Charities Meal Programs: At last check, meal programs offered by this organization are still open at this time. That includes the North End Soup Kitchen (735 E. Stewart Ave., Flint), Center for Hope Soup Kitchen (812 Root St., Flint), and the South Flint Soup Kitchen (Lincoln Park United Methodist Church at 3410 Fenton Rd., Flint). Sack lunches are also prepared for distribution at three locations. Click here for more information.

If you need assistance or want to help with donations, please visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan COVID-19 resources page online for more information. This statement was shared with the media: "The Food Bank is working with our partners to assist students and their families with food while school is closed. We will continue to make sure seniors can get food, and we are looking at additional ways we can provide food in the community if food pantries face long-term closures due to the outbreak."

Remember, you are urged to practice good hygiene habits and be mindful of social distancing to help limit the spread of more coronavirus cases. Events of more than 250 people are also being forced to cancel under the direction of the governor.

"I know this will be a tough time, but we’re doing this to keep the most people we can safe," explained Whitmer. "I urge everyone to make smart choices during this time and to do everything they can to protect themselves and their families."

If you hear of any other agencies or groups helping to feed children during the school closure, please email us at abc12news@abc12.com.