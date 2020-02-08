LIVE: Chrome & Ice 2020 continues Saturday

(02/08/2020) - The only indoor car show to feature all eight generations of the esteemed Corvette is back Saturday with more for classic car enthusiasts to enjoy.

There are 125 vintage, classic and collector vehicles beyond the lobby. There are vendors and special displays and great entertainment, too!

Saturday you can enjoy classic rock by 3rd Degree Burns at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets $9 for adults and $6 for youth ages 12 to 17.

The car show runs from 9 a.m. to to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center. It runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.