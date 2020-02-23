LIVE: Detroit Red Wings highlight campaign, Flint's Rico Phillips to participate in puck drop Sunday

(02/23/20) - When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames Sunday night, fans will be in store for much more than just a hockey game.

The NHL's campaign, Hockey is for Everyone, will be clearly on display in a number of ways. It's all about supporting diversity and inclusion in the game of hockey.

Flint's own Rico Phillips, the 2019 Willie O'Ree Community Award winner, is helping get that message across at tonight's game. He's participating in the ceremonial puck drop. His work with introducing inner city youth to the game of hockey has helped him receive nationwide recognition.

Kevin Brown, Red Wings Foundation Community Relations Director, joined Elisse Ramey live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to talk about the goal of the campaign and some of the night's festivities.

You can watch the attached video for that interview and click here to learn more about the campaign.

**This live event has ended.**