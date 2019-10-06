LIVE: Gov. Whitmer visits Flushing orchard for 5K race as part of New Year's resolution to walk

(10/06/19) - We may hear more on the budget today as Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits Flushing.

She's in town for the Scrumpy Skedaddle 5K at Almar Orchards on Duffield Road.

Whitmer is sticking to her New Year's Resolution of walking 60K.

She has participated in races across the state since the start of the year. Whitmer said she wants to encourage others to do the same.

The Scrumpy Skedaddle is the third stop in the Thirsty 3 Series.

The first two stops are the Hightail to Ale 5K in Detroit and Running Between the Vines 5K/Half Marathon in Jackson.

The series celebrates locally made wine, beer and hard cider.

ABC12's Andy Chambo is attending the event and will have more from the race and the governor on ABC12 News at 6.

The race starts at 10 a.m.

For more information visit: http://runscrumpy.com/

**NOTE: This live event has ended.