LIVE: Mark Ingram Foundation and N Spire U Productions host free skills workshop for Flint-area youth

(02/22/20) - The Mark Ingram Foundation and N Spire U Productions have partnered to host hosting a free talent and skills development workshop.

The free workshop is for Genesee County children ages 10 to 18.

The camp helps youth find and develop their inner talents and skills.

It's located at Doyle Ryder Elementary School in Flint.

Dawn Jones is the Keynote speaker and will share an inspiring message with the students. She will join us live at 9 a.m. to tell us more about the event.

Author Brigitte Brown Jackson and entrepreneur Wayne The Barber will also share messages with the students.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doyle Ryder is located at 1040 N. Saginaw in Flint. You can call 810-908-2843 for more information.