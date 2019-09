(09/29/19) - Today marks day 14 of the General Motors-United Auto Workers strike.

In the last two weeks we've seen workers cut off of GM-paid health insurance. Then, in a reversal, GM told the UAW that members will now keep their health coverage.

As negotiations continue, some UAW Aramark and auto workers are starting to receive their strike pay.

ABC12's Michael Nafso checks in with workers on the picket lines Sunday morning.