LPGA cancels Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland

(5/15/2020) - The LPGA's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational has been cancelled for 2020, but planning is already underway for a 2021 return.

The women's professional golf tournament at the Midland Country Club is the latest related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The LPGA Tour has been out of action since March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced all professional sports leagues on hiatus. Organizers hoped to make the Midland the tour's first after the shutdown on July 15 to 18.

However, plans changed and organizers announced the cancellation on Friday.

More than 600 volunteers had already signed on to assist with this year's tournament. They will be contacted regarding how to obtain a refund and sign up for the 2021 event.

The PGA Tour Champions also hasn't played a tournament since March and still plans to return to action for the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township on July 27 to Aug. 2.