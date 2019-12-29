LSU and Clemson will face off in national title game Jan. 13th

LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff.
ATLANTA (AP) - (12/29/19) - Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

The unbeaten Tigers now head to the national football championship game against either No. 3 Clemson.

Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 after QB Justin Fields threw an interception with under 40 seconds to go.

Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs - all before halftime. Justin Jefferson had four TD catches. 

 