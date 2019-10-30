La. woman accused of selling medical excuses to high school students

An Evans woman who worked at a medical clinic is accused of selling medical excuses to high school students so they could get out of class.

Belinda Gail Fondren, 52, was arrested on a count of filing or maintaining false public records. Bond was set at $15,000.

Fondren was selling the excuses for $20 each, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft. It was common knowledge among the students at Evans High School that the excuses were available for purchase. Fondren’s daughter attends the school.

Two students received excuses on 14 occasions, he said.

Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic, Craft said.

