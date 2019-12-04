Laid off workers from GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant could be transferred to mid Michigan plants

(12/04/19) -- A little over 800 salaried and hourly employees will be laid off at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant come the end of February next year.

Some of the workers could end up at various GM plants in mid Michigan.

The move comes as the automaker will be retooling the plant for electric vehicle production.

UAW Region 1D Assistant Director Steve Dawes views the layoffs as more of an inconvenience for workers, and not necessarily something bad.

"We went through it in Lansing when they closed the Oldsmobile plant, and then built a brand new plant and retooled it," Dawes said.

753 UAW represented employees will no longer be employed at the plant starting February 28. Eligible workers will be left with two options.

"If anybody currently that is working that is eligible to apply under appendix A, if they move, then they would go by seniority and fill the openings as requested," Dawes said.

However, workers would not have recall or bumping rights back to Hamtramck.

The second option?

"Once people are laid off, they can sign to go somewhere or they will be offered to go somewhere. If they are signed to go while on layoff or offered to go while on layoff, they will be able to move and they will retain their recall rights back to Hamtramck."

Dawes says some of the affected workers could end up in GM plants here in mid Michigan or Ohio, but its too early to tell which plants and how many workers. Workers will also be able to collect 20 weeks unemployment, before sub pay kicks in.

"The UAW is the only institution that allows people to move to retain their wages, their benefits, their seniority that type of thing, they're working through those issues right now."

GM wanted to close the Hamtramck plant, but under the new GM/UAW contract, it will remain open.

However, it's unclear how long it will take to retool the plant.

