Lake Fenton principals give away free books on Book Bus Tour

(8/5/2019) - Administrators with Lake Fenton Community Schools are making a big push to improve kids’ reading scores.

They passed out free books on the district’s book bus on Monday morning, encouraging students to read before classes begin in a few weeks.

"We're just really excited to see the kids, see the families and get books in our students hands,” said Sonya Shaughnessy, the principal of West Shore Elementary.

She said many students come back in the fall with a 20 percent loss of reading and math comprehension.

The book bus drove through neighborhoods slowly with a megaphone and a horn beeping.

"We're trying to get the kids to come out and meet us in the neighborhood in a couple of different spots and we'll let the kids walk on the bus, pick out their favorite book and enjoy reading all summer,” said Kathleen Conover, the principal of Torrey Hill Intermediate School.

Books were donated from Fenton Open Book Store and Project Read United Way.

"We got a large collection of science books that are informational reading. They gave us a variety of trade books for grades 3 to 5 and then Project Read United Way, they gave us a lot of lower level picture books,” Conover said.

The bus was on tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. If any neighborhoods were missed, leaders met at the high school parking lot for children to stop by.

The principals hope to do this project each summer. This was the first year.

A bus was provided by First Student, which is currently hiring bus drivers for the upcoming school year.