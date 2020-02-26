Lake Orion man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old he met online

(2/26/2020) - A 23-year-old man is facing two sexual assault charges involving a young girl he met online.

Alec Maresh of Lake Orion was arraigned last week on two criminal sexual conduct charges.

He's accused of meeting a 12-year-old girl on the app OmeTv. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the girl had the video app on her school laptop.

Earlier this month, Maresh allegedly drove to her home in Genesee County late at night. She snuck out to meet him, and that's when the alleged assault took place.

"This guy, he is a predator hands down," Swanson said. "And I can't go into the investigation, but he absolutely knew her age -- knew it. You can't help but look at this little child and know that she is not of age of consent and that he took advantage of those social needs that they need."

Maresh posted a $75,000 bond and was released from custody while he awaits another court hearing next month.