Lakes Michigan, Huron surpass 2019 peak level, set new record for May

(6/12/20) - Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie set new monthly mean water levels for the month of May.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, made the announcement Friday.

According to the Corps, Lakes Michigan and Huron surpassed the previously set record from back in 1986 for the month of May. Lakes St. Clair and Erie broke the record that was set last year.

Heavy rainfall mid-May led to a wetter-than-average month for the Michigan-Huron and Erie basins.

"The water level of Lakes Michigan and Huron has now risen above the peak level that was reached last year," said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office, Detroit District.

As of June 10, Lake Michigan-Huron was at a level of 582.16 feet, which is around 3 feet higher than normal.

The Corps' most recent forecast projects that Lake Michigan-Huron will continue to set new record high monthly mean water levels throughout the summer and the peak July level could come close to setting an all-time record high.

The Corps said that significant erosion and flooding continues in many locations as water levels remain extremely high.

Every lake, except for Lake Ontario, are expected to continue to rise through the summer.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges those impacted by the high water levels last year to be preparing for similar or worst impacts over the next few months.