Laminate or tempered glass: Why it makes a difference inside your car

(07/22/19) -- Staying safe behind the wheel. These days, vehicles are equipped with a number of safety features to protect drivers and passengers. But have you ever given any consideration to the type of glass your windows are made out of?

Windows can be made out of either tempered or laminated glass.

Laminated glass is stronger than tempered glass, because it's two sheets of glass with plastic in between. According to a AAA study, vehicle escape tools do not work on that kind of glass.

"I would say you gotta know your glass, know what kind of glass that you have," said Michigan State Police Trooper Steven Kramer.

And you can find that by looking at each window in the corner where it will say if it's tempered or laminated.

"People need to think about something like this happening before it happens. A critical incident is not the time to decide what to do in a critical incident."

Automakers have started using laminated glass more in newer vehicles because it can prevent people from being ejected out a window.

Michigan State Police say tempered glass will break much more easily, but knowing which windows, if any are tempered is what will matter most if you're ever in a situation where you need to use a tool like a hammer to escape.

"Most of them do work on the tempered glass. On the laminate glass, i don't know if there's any tests or studies that have been done out there to see if it will have any effect."

The hammer tool can be used to crack the laminated glass, it just may be more time consuming to weaken it enough to where it can be kicked out.