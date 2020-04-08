Landscaping companies eager to get to work, but can't under governor's order

(04/08/2020) -- Spring means landscaping companies are eager to get to work. But the governor's orders label landscaping as non-essential.

That's upsetting to those who own landscaping companies including Curbco, which has a landscaping division.

"Companies that have built their business model around that and people gain their income through that, that whole segment is on hold right now," said Keith Kirby with Curbco.

He, like many other companies believe their services should be considered essential under the governor's stay home stay safe order.

"When it comes to commercial lawns or residential lawns, we could probably wait another week or two before it starts to get totally out of control."

Kirby is hopeful the governor will ease up on those restrictions and not just from a business standpoint, but health and safety.

"The government has guidelines because you don't want rodents. You have to keep grass and weeds trimmed down, so you're not creating greater habitat for the rodents."

Kirby said his employees are ready to go to work, armed with hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and will practice social distancing. His company is currently operating at about 65 percent capacity. Adding landscaping would bring him up another 20 percent.

"Those wage earners for those homes, or for those businesses in order to generate revenue, to supply wages and benefits and pay taxes and everything -- it's out."

We reached out to the governor's office. They do not plan to ease up on restrictions at this time.