Lane closed on I-75 in Bay County for paving project

(4/27/2020) - Anyone heading up north will have to contend with a lane closure on I-75 in Bay County to replace some pavement laid last summer.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews started a project Monday to repair the pavement on the approaches to the Kawkawlin River bridge. The work is part of a $29.5 million repaving project started in 2019.

MDOT crews repaved I-75 in both directions between North Union and Beaver roads last summer, including work on 11 bridges.

MDOT and the contractor agreed to replace the new pavement on the northbound side of the freeway near the Kawkawlin River bridge to make it smoother and safer for motorists.

Contractors will be scraping off some of the existing asphalt and replacing it over the next few weeks. MDOT hopes the work can be completed by the beginning of Memorial Day weekend on May 22.