Lane closures for Dort Highway repaving start Monday in Grand Blanc Township

(5/29/2019) - Lane closures on the south end of Dort Highway in Grand Blanc Township are scheduled to begin Monday, as the Michigan Department of Transportation begins a repaving project.

MDOT is spending $2.3 million to resurface 3.6 miles of Dort Highway from Hill Road to I-75. The project also includes repaving ramps at the Dort Highway interchange with I-75.

Most of the repaving work will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with single lane closures in each direction. Some ramp closures at the I-75 interchange will take place overnight when the work reaches that area.

The intersection of Dort Highway and Hill Road will be repaved separately when the Genesee County Road Commission's $4 million project on Hill Road reaches that area.

The road commission also will complete some of the ramp repaving as part of the project to build a roundabout in the area and extend Dort Highway south to Baldwin Road.