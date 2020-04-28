Lane closures on I-69 in Shiawassee County begin Monday

(4/25/2020) - Motorists will have to contend with lane closures on I-69 in Shiawassee County beginning Monday, as crews begin a $9.1 million resurfacing project.

The Michigan Department Transportation is planning pavement repairs and resurfacing on five miles of the freeway, along with repairs to 12 bridges and other structures.

Single lane closures will be in effect on I-69 while paving and concrete repair work us under way. Bridge and ramp closures also are planned during the project.

The first closures will affect northbound Woodbury Road over I-69 and the ramp from northbound Woodbury Road to westbound I-69 beginning Monday.

Additional closures during the project will affect the Woodbury rest area, which is getting a repaved parking lot, and the Colby Lake Road, Shaftsburg Road and Bath Road bridges. Dates for those closures were not announced Tuesday.

Contractors on the project are required to follow social distancing and other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid spreading coronavirus.