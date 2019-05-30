Lane closures start on I-69 Monday for pavement project in Shiawassee County

(5/30/2019) - Another road project beginning Monday will slow drivers on I-69 in Shiawassee County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is spending $5.8 million to repair and rebuild 4.5 miles of I-69 from Bath Road to just east of M-52.

The project includes pavement repairs, repaving, soil excavation and drainage improvements to maintain and improve the road surface.

During the project, single lane closures will be in effect in both directions with some traffic shifts.

Work should be complete by September if the weather cooperates.