Lansing Police release body cam footage showing arrest of teen

(06/16/19)- Body cam footage has been released from an incident involving Lansing Police officers and a teenage girl.

The officers actions-- now being investigated.

The footage shows one of the officers hitting the girl as they try to get her into the back of a squad car.

Lansing Police say the girl, who had run away from a youth home in the area, resisted arrest, kicking her legs -- even breaking loose from her handcuffs at one point.

They say she wasn't hurt.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs investigates.