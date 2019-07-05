Lansing-area pet stores offer CBD-infused treats

(7/5/2019) - The nonstop fireworks around the Fourth of July can turn even the calmest pooch into a nervous wreck.

Some pet owners are trying a new way to relieve the anxiety by using cannabidiol, or CBD.

Preuss Pets in Lansing are one of the stores that's started carrying CBD. The manufacturers say it can help calm pets down quickly.

"Pets are like humans," said Mel Spencley from Above The Roots Michigan. "Just like when humans take it, it actually goes to your receptors and it opens those receptors."

Above The Roots Michigan makes all of its products in Michigan and has been working with CBD for almost a year.

"I've had great success with animals that have anxiety or that have seizures, cancer, arthritis," Spencley said.

She said pets start calming down often within 15 to 20 minutes of taking CBD.

Spencley recommends using the oil form of CBD because it will work faster. She also recommends putting it on a treat or something pets really like so that it soaks in properly.

One customer even tried it out at the store.

"She is a rescue and I don't really know her past and sometimes she does seemingly, randomly get nervous, so hopefully this is gonna help," said Madeleine Gorman.

Preuss Pet Store wants to make sure pet owners do their research before making the decision to use CBD on their pet.

"First, make sure that individuals are consulting with their veterinarian, because we are not vets," said Store General Manager Kirbay Preuss. "Secondly, look at the whole umbrella of different products that can help. CBD is one of many different products out there."

Several Lansing-area veterinarians declined to comment about prescribing CBD for anxious pets. One called it a "buyer beware situation."

The FDA has not approved cannabidiol for a diagnosis, treatment or prevention of any condition in humans or animals. It has tested samples of several products and found many did not contain the level of CBD they claim.

The FDA recommends customers do their research before buying or using any cannabidiols.

