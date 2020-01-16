Lansing man pleads guilty to shooting, killing girlfriend's brother in Flint

(1/16/2020) - A Lansing man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 37-year-old Flint man in the driveway of a residence on Mackin Street.

Jerome Harlston, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and firearms charges for the death of Alonzo Golfin, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Golfin was sitting in a car parked in the driveway of his sister's house on Mackin Street when Harlston shot him with a rifle. Two other people were in the car with Golfin when the shooting took place.

Leyton said Harlston was dating Golfin's sister when the shooting took place. Harlston initially claimed that he shot in self defense.

“Gun violence is a terrible scourge in our community with too many individuals quick to pull out a gun as a way to deal with their differences,” Leyton said.

Harlston faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 10.