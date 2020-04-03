Lapeer community mourns hero together amid crisis

(4/3/2020) - Last week, the Lapeer community lost one a hero, Nathan Denryter, to cancer.

He was a Lapeer Community Schools teacher, military veteran and a firefighter.

Instead of having a funeral where only close family members could attend because of social distancing, Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors came up with a better idea.

"A funeral that is restricted to 10 people wouldn't be enough to showcase what type of man Nathan was we really wanted to highlight all of his accomplishments," said Mark Capstick, Lynch & Sons manager.

The funeral home orchestrated a motorcade at Lapeer High School, where everyone could pay their respects to Denryter and his family from the safety of their vehicles.

"We essentially had to think outside the box and come up with a plan that would be safe for our community. But, would still give people the opportunity to pay their respects to the family and see what type of man Nate was," said Capstick

"He was honorable man and to see him honored this way was incredible fitting and we're incredibly grateful for that," said Kelly Grinnell, who is a family member of Denryter's.

The community filled up both parking lots at the high school. Police and fire departments from all over the state attended. There was even a military flyer over to remember Nathan and bring a few smiles to a sad day.

"Nate was probably the perfect example of anything any of us would want to be," said Grinnell. "Nate just had a smile that never stopped. He always brought that smile in whatever he did.

A tribute fitting for someone that was so beloved and adored by his community.

"Look around here today, everyone just thought he was a wonderful man," said Capstick. "It obvious today that he was a hero and we're honored to be able to highlight his accomplishments here today."

"On behalf of the Denryter and Brady family just to see everyone come out and support Nate and honor him in a safe and respectfully manner is everything that we could've asked for," said Grinnell.