Lapeer County Road Commission fires back after removing critical sign

Someone left this sign at the corner of Elba and Genesee roads criticizing the Lapeer County Road Commission for the pavement condition.
LAPEER COUNTY (WJRT) (12/31/2019) - The Lapeer County Road Commission is firing back after it was criticized for the condition of a road.

Someone posted a sign near the intersection of Elba and Genesee roads, calling out the agency for not fixing the pavement. The sign reads "LCRC Sucks" with an arrow pointing to a pothole-riddled area.

On Facebook, the road commission explained that there are a number of factors delaying repairs, including:

-- A large natural gas line running below the road.
-- Lack of proper funding.
-- The fact that the road isn't a high-speed area.

The road commission has removed the sign and says that stretch of road is scheduled to reconstructed in 2020.

 