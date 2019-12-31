Lapeer County Road Commission fires back after removing critical sign

(12/31/2019) - The Lapeer County Road Commission is firing back after it was criticized for the condition of a road.

Someone posted a sign near the intersection of Elba and Genesee roads, calling out the agency for not fixing the pavement. The sign reads "LCRC Sucks" with an arrow pointing to a pothole-riddled area.

On Facebook, the road commission explained that there are a number of factors delaying repairs, including:

-- A large natural gas line running below the road.

-- Lack of proper funding.

-- The fact that the road isn't a high-speed area.

The road commission has removed the sign and says that stretch of road is scheduled to reconstructed in 2020.