Lapeer County sheriff deputy searching for kidney donor

(08/19/19) - A random blood pressure check at work led to a life-threatening diagnosis for a Lapeer County sheriff deputy.

"It came back high and then everything changed," said Corrections Deputy Shanin Beall.

Beall now needs a kidney transplant to save her life. She has worked for the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office for four years.

"I've seen a lot of people take the wrong path and I didn't want to go down there and be that same statistic," Beall said.

The desire to take a different route than some of her peers led Beall to a career in law enforcement.

"You get to help people and not only protect the citizens that are following the law, but try to steer the people that are actually in the jail onto a better path," Beall said.

Her dream has always been to hit the streets as a patrol officer. Beall was well on her way when she said her life took an unexpected turn.

"I was diagnosed with a stage 3 kidney disease. So I had already gone through stage one and two without even knowing it," she said.

The 27-year-old is now in stage 5 and in the fight of her life.

"I'm getting ready to start dialysis, but up until then there are days where I'm very fatigued. I'm nauseous, I get headaches, but you got to fight through it," Beall said

Family, friends, coworkers and inmates at the jail where Beall works have offered to sign up to be tested.

"It's one thing to have your own family and friends you've grown up with, but being at a department that's so close that's willing to do that," she said.

"I hope that it would be a no-brainer for anybody," said Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna.

He signed up to be tested to see if he is a match.

"The people that she works with, her coworkers, her friends, they adore her," McKenna said.

For now, Beall is waiting and praying a match is out there.

"I just want a second chance at life, because there are so many things I want to accomplish and do," she said.

Beall's friends and family have set up a website and GoFundMe page to help in her search for a kidney donor. See Related Links on the right side or bottom of this story for more information.