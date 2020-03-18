Lapeer County authorities looking for 3 children last seen Tuesday evening

(3/188/2020) - Lapeer County police are asking for help finding three missing siblings who apparently ran away from home Tuesday evening.

The kids were visiting their grandmother on Hutchinson Road in North Branch when they are last seen, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

Their father, who has custody of them, tried to get a cell phone number where they could be reached. Police say the three kids left the grandmother's residence after that.

The children are:

-- 14-year-old Caitlyn Podvin.

-- 13-year-old Andrew Podvin.

-- 11-year-old Courtney Podvin.

Investigators believe the children are walking on foot in the area. Police searched the area but did not find them Tuesday evening.

Searchers are not aware of the children contacting anyone as of 2 p.m. Police are concerned because the children are young and outdoors exposed to the elements.

The sheriff's office doesn't believe foul play is involved with their disappearance. Anyone with information on the children should call Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.