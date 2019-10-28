Lapeer County man claims $1 million prize on 'The Big Spin' lottery show

(10/28/2019) - A Lapeer County man won the largest prize ever on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, taking home $1 million.

Robert Hill, 58, won the right to spin a prize wheel on the show by entering non-winning Big Spin instant tickets on the show's website. He said the prize provides him a financial cushion to enjoy the rest of his life.

"Winning is a big deal and this is a lot of money," said Hill. "When it landed on $1 million all I could think was, 'This is unreal! Really?'"

He received the prize as a lump sum of about $634,500 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

"The Big Spin" is an instant game from the Michigan Lottery offering prizes of $10 to $1 million. Hill and four other players were selected to appear on "The Big Spin" show by a random drawing after entering their non-winning instant game tickets.

"The Big Spin" wheel offers prizes of $100,000 to $2 million. Another round of second chance drawings is scheduled for Jan. 2.

The Michigan Lottery says Big Spin instant game players have won more than $14 million and tickets with prizes worth $61 million remain, including three $1 million top prizes.