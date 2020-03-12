Lapeer County man sent to prison after serious child abuse case

(3/12/2020) - A Lapeer County man will spend five to 10 years in prison for severely injuring a 17-month-old girl living in his residence back in January.

Emmanuel Castaneda, 28, was charged with first-degree child abuse and assault with intent to murder, both of which carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

He accepted a plea agreement with the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office and was sentenced on Monday to spend five to 10 years in prison.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office learned of the abuse around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19, when the girl's mother brought her to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 17-month-old later was transferred to Hurley Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries.

Police say the 17-month-old and her mother had been living with Castaneda for a few months at a residence on Nottingham Drive in Lapeer County's Mayfield Township. The mother is friends with Castaneda's wife.

Castaneda was alone with the 17-month-old and four other children on Jan. 19, according to the sheriff's office. The other children range in age from 1 to 5 years old, one of whom is the victim's sibling.

Sheriff deputies immediately responded to the residence after seeing the 17-month-old's injuries at the hospital. They determined the other children were not injured.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home. The investigation determined none of the other children was responsible for the 17-month-old's injuries and Castaneda was arrested.