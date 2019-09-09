Lapeer County mother loses second son, Cameron Schrader, to genetic disorder

(9/9/2019) - A Lapeer County man awaiting a double lung transplant and stem cell transplant to beat a rare genetic disorder died while awaiting the procedures.

Cameron Schrader suffered from the rare illness called XLP and Duncan disease, which wipes out the body's immune system.

Community support helped raise nearly $20,000 so he could travel to Philadelphia for the transplant procedures. However, the 29-year-old suffered complications and was not able to receive transplants.

Cameron's condition worsened in Philadelphia and he came home to spend his last days with friends and family in Lapeer County before he died Friday.

Cameron's brother, Tyler, died of complications from the same disease last year.

Funeral services for Cameron are scheduled for Sunday. The family is raising money to help pay for the services.