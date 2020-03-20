Lapeer County nursing home comes up social distancing BINGO for residents

(3/20/2020) - Nursing homes across the country are quarantining their patients and only allowing essential medical personnel in their facilities.

Residents at the Lapeer County Medical Care Facility, also known as Suncrest, also are in the same position with no visitors allowed. But staff members are making the most of a bad situation.

They've come up with Social Distancing BINGO for their residents. Instead of being in one big room, players sit in their door frame to play the game.

The BINGO calls are broadcast over two-way radios so everyone can hear.