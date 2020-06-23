Lapeer County reports coronavirus outbreak among migrant worker population

(6/23/2020) - The Lapeer County Health Department is monitoring a coronavirus outbreak involving some of the county's migrant worker population.

The county reported 33 positive tests for the illness from Friday through Tuesday primarily involving three migrant worker sites, along with a few local residents.

Lapeer County now has 228 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 30 deaths blamed on the illness.

The health department tested most of Lapeer County's migrant workers after discovering a coronavirus cluster of eight cases late last week, which led to 24 more positive tests over the weekend.

Public health officials are working with Great Lakes Bay Health Care and the Hispanic Service Center to help the workers self-quarantine. Other organizations are providing education and supplies for the workers stop the coronavirus outbreak from spreading further.