Lapeer County reports first COVID-19 deaths; another Saginaw County death

(4/7/2020) - Three people in Lapeer County have died from complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

They were a male in his 50s, a female in her 70s and a male in his 80s, according to the Lapeer County Health Department.

The younger two patients had been hospitalized when they died. The older male was a resident at the Villages of Lapeer nursing and rehabilitation home.

"Our hearts go out to these families during this difficult time of grief," the health department said in a statement. "Their death is a sobering reminder to all of us that we need to continue to practice social distancing and look out for the health of all in our community."

The Saginaw County Health Department also reported the county's third coronavirus death on Tuesday morning. The county's first two deaths were reported on Monday morning.

No information was provided about any of the three patients who died.

Lapeer County has 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The patients range in age from 25 to 92.

Saginaw County reported 14 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 153.

Genesee County has the most coronavirus cases and deaths in Mid-Michigan with 568 confirmed cases and 26 deaths as of the latest statistics Monday afternoon.